Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,962,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 2,565,013 shares.The stock last traded at $240.40 and had previously closed at $254.35.

The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Danaher

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 23.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.