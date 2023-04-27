Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.96%. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $36.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $89,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,669. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 386.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.