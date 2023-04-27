Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $162.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $140.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day moving average is $141.25. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

