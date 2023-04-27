Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 443170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $758.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

