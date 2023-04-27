Eagle Strategies LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

CVX stock opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average of $171.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

