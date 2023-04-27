Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

NYSE EW opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

