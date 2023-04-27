EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

