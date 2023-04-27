Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $247.00 at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.10.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $163.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.