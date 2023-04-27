Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $247.00 at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $163.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

