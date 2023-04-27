Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.55 to $6.85 EPS.

Entergy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ETR opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.92.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

