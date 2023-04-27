Enterprise Financial Services Corp to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.