Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,337,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 941,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,695,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $706.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.22. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.61.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

