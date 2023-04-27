Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FB Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

FB Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FBK. Stephens lowered their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

FB Financial stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $199,057.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,768,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,931,867.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,650 shares of company stock valued at $597,768. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,978 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

