Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kimberly-Clark Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average is $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 93.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 755.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 168,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.