Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EURN. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, DNB Markets upped their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. Euronav has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.95 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Euronav by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Euronav by 1,638.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 540,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Euronav by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

