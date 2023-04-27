FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $34.50. The stock traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 27057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.
FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.
In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at $315,750,947.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,650 shares of company stock valued at $597,768. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.
