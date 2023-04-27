Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $255.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock opened at $275.41 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $286.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.43.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

