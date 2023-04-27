Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The company traded as low as C$7.44 and last traded at C$7.45, with a volume of 132428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.43.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$184.20 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.1981279 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 358.33%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

