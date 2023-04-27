Financial Contrast: Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) versus Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Princeton Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Princeton Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Princeton Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Princeton Bancorp is more favorable than Universal Entertainment.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Entertainment $822.96 million 2.16 -$173.37 million N/A N/A Princeton Bancorp $78.94 million 2.32 $25.98 million $4.15 7.04

Princeton Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Entertainment.

Universal Entertainment has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

37.5% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Princeton Bancorp beats Universal Entertainment on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines. In addition, it operates casino, hotel, food and beverage, retail and leasing, entertainment, and real estate development businesses. The company was formerly known as Aruze Corp. and changed its name to Universal Entertainment Corporation in November 2009. Universal Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

