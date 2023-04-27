Financial Survey: Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) versus Its Rivals

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) is one of 991 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dermata Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermata Therapeutics N/A -124.00% -106.83% Dermata Therapeutics Competitors -3,411.53% -234.86% -35.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dermata Therapeutics Competitors 4282 15203 41718 726 2.63

Earnings and Valuation

Dermata Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 109.49%. Given Dermata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dermata Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dermata Therapeutics N/A -$9.61 million -0.13 Dermata Therapeutics Competitors $2.09 billion $241.67 million -3.91

Dermata Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dermata Therapeutics. Dermata Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dermata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dermata Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dermata Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea. It is also developing DMT410 that has completed Phase Ib POC trials for the treatment of hyperhidrosis and aesthetic conditions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

