First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Community Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $152.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 221,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Community by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

