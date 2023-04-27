First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

