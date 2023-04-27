First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $11.00. The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 34594691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after purchasing an additional 502,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,416,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after acquiring an additional 89,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 29.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

