Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FISV. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

