Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %

FISV stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.