Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.
Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %
FISV stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
See Also
