Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,597.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,721.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,556.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,237.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.