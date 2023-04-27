Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1,129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 566.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $138.01 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

