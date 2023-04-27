Fluor Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fluor in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NYSE:FLR opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fluor has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after purchasing an additional 210,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fluor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392,788 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fluor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 393,131 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Stories

