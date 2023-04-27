Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Lowered to $19.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.
FHTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.
Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Up 13.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $277.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
