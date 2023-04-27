Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Lowered to $19.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.

FHTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $277.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

