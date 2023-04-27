General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.