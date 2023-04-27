Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 602 ($7.52) to GBX 600 ($7.49) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLNCY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.74) to GBX 610 ($7.62) in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.43) to GBX 625 ($7.81) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $607.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.