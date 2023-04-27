Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) & Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Critical Contrast

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) and Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and Old Mutual’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 10.78 Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A $0.11 5.17

Old Mutual is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great-West Lifeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Old Mutual 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Great-West Lifeco and Old Mutual, as reported by MarketBeat.

Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus target price of $35.78, indicating a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Great-West Lifeco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great-West Lifeco is more favorable than Old Mutual.

Profitability

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and Old Mutual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Old Mutual shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Old Mutual pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Mutual pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Great-West Lifeco beats Old Mutual on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life. The United States segment offers asset management and financial services through the Great-West Financial, Putnam and insurance businesses in the branches of Great-West Life and Canada Life located in the U.S. The Europe segment consists of insurance, annuities and reinsurance business units. The Lifeco Corporate segment includes operating results for activities of Lifeco that are not associated with the major business units of the firm. The company was founded on November 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments. It offers risk products, including group risk and funeral covers; long-term savings; lending products comprising micro-lending; and transactional products. It also provides financial advice, investment, and income products, as well as asset management services. In addition, the company offers investments, annuities, and consulting services to employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds; and health, property, and casualty insurance products. It serves low-income and lower-middle income markets; high income and high net worth individuals; and employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

