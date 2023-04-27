Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ASR opened at $273.25 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $314.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $369.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

