GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 71 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.90 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

