GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys Shares of 9,820 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Corning by 72.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

