GYL Financial Synergies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,702,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,096,000 after buying an additional 1,977,400 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

