GYL Financial Synergies LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 1.2 %

FedEx stock opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.95. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.