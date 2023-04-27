GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 117 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

ADP stock opened at $210.83 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.94 and its 200-day moving average is $233.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

