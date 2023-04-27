GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 607 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $155.72 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

