GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after buying an additional 525,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.71. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

