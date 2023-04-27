Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,196 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 142,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 152,474 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 183,211 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,227 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.