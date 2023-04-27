Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,121 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,121 ($26.49).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLMA shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.48) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.23) to GBX 2,295 ($28.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,225 ($27.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,836.21, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.52. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($23.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,489.86 ($31.10). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,158.16.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

