Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,292 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 590.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 154,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 49,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $93.33 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

