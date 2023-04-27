Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 391 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,640. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

