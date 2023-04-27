Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,107,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $228.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.