Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $95,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

