Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 4,707 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 2,273.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

