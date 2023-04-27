Head to Head Analysis: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) vs. DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Digerati Technologies and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digerati Technologies and DATATRAK International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $24.15 million 0.44 -$8.01 million ($0.07) -1.00 DATATRAK International $6.38 million 0.13 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -12.81% -4.00% -19.25% DATATRAK International -14.74% -95.39% -16.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats DATATRAK International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Rating)

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About DATATRAK International

(Get Rating)

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.