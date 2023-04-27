Head to Head Contrast: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) & SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 8.74% 14.99% 6.50% SiTime 8.20% 3.40% 3.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OSI Systems and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.46 $115.35 million $5.96 17.19 SiTime $283.61 million 8.57 $23.25 million $1.03 107.54

Analyst Recommendations

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OSI Systems and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

OSI Systems currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.23%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.40%. Given SiTime’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Volatility & Risk

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OSI Systems beats SiTime on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.