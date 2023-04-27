Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.75.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.8 %

HXL stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

