Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 80 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Ethic Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $375.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.10.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.